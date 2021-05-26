The weather is nicer and patio season is upon us. A hidden gem in Boise's North End neighborhood is The Royal Cocktail Company. Nestled on 13th Street across from Parrilla Grill, this bar has a great patio in back, as well as creative and tasty drinks. One that hits the spot on a hot day is the spicy cucumber sour. Made from cucumber vodka, jalapeños, lime juice, lemon juice and simple syrup, this cocktail goes down smooth with a kick. It's not too spicy, just enough to make the drink taste a little out of the ordinary. The beverage costs $9.50 and make sure to watch the bartender put it together because the making of a craft cocktail is almost as fun to watch as it is to drink.