Fashion trends cycle through with lightning speed these days, but one movement is here to stay. Thrifting is affordable and accessible, allowing anyone to build a stylish and unique wardrobe at a reasonable price point. Thrifting is also one of the most sustainable options for modern shoppers.
While many thrifters enjoy the hours spent searching through endless racks to find that perfect item, others would rather shop a curated selection featuring the best lightly-used or vintage pieces to be found. Look no further than Serendipity Consignment Clothing Boutique.
Serendipity is a treasure trove of authentic vintage clothes and fantastic costume pieces, most still competitively priced. Whether you are on the hunt for the perfect pair of Levis to wear every day, or a dazzling dress for the biggest party of the year, Serendipity might have just what you’re looking for.
Boutiques like Serendipity are a great way to start thrifting without committing tons of time to the process, and they have already screened all the clothes for damage, smells, or poor quality. Serendipity specializes in curating a selection of unique, eye-catching and timeless pieces that will really take your wardrobe to the next level.
They also accept consignment items, so you can clean out your closet and potentially make some extra cash.
The shop has a long history in Boise — it was opened in 1973 under the name Nearly Nu Shoppe. A change in ownership in 2013 created Serendipity, named for the unexpected treasures waiting to be discovered there.