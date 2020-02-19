The only thing on par with warm beer is cold coffee. Some beverages were meant to be drunk at a certain temperature, and ages ago, a certain genius cooked up the beer coozie—the now-iconic plastic foam companion to steel-can beverages on hot summer days. But the coozie wasn’t enough. Despite having roughly the same graphic potential as a t-shirt, the coozie wanted for pizzazz, and anyway, it never was very good at keeping drinks warm. Enter the Puffin Beverage Jacket. It looks like an actual puffy jacket, complete with a zipper, collar and stuffing. It’s up to the consumer to decide if beers should be dressed up like they just went on a North Face shopping spree, but these cute little coozies promise to keep pop, spritzers and beer nice and cool (or warm, as the case may be). For a little more capacity, check out the Puffin Bottle Holder and dress your glass its its very own sleeping bag.
—Harrison Berry
$15-$17 at Mixed Greens, or at puffincoolers.com.