Yeah, even though Boise is full up on live music this week with Treefort 10, you might want to keep next week in mind. After filling our ears with 530 bands across 50 venues — what will fill the void?
Lucky for us, there is a musical treat to behold coming our way, via the Visual Arts Collective: Michael C. Hall, Matt Katz-Bohen & Peter Yanowitz are Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum.
The band's garnered critical acclaim by more than a dozen scribes, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Associated Press, FLOOD and more.
In a press release, the live show is described as "exciting, eerie, mesmerizing and impassioned."
From the Huffington Post: “Michael C. Hall goes full-on indie rock God … 1980s-inspired, synth-pop groove. It’s as if he and his bandmates consolidated the chaos of 2020 into danceable exuberance.”
Tuesday, March 29. Doors at 7; show at 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door. 21+ valid ID required. Tickets through Eventbrite, link on VaC website: visualartscollective.com.
— J. H.
