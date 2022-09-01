thumbnail_IMG_2344.jpg

Pride Flags. People can fly them all year long.

 Tracy Bringhurst

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


September is when we are celebrating Boise Pride and what better way to show support this month, and all year long, than with a Pride Flag. The eight-striped rainbow Pride flag was designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978 but has been six striped since around 1979. People fly the flag as a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride, but you don't have to be part of that community to show support. Allies all over Boise proudly display the flag all year long — anyone can. The flags are sold at the Flying M downtown for $15. They are 3 feet by 5 feet, weatherproof — and the shop also carries a variety of other inclusive flags that ensure people know they're welcome in your neighborhood. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments