It feels great to get something in the mail other than a bill. For people looking to drop a line to someone in a personal way, sending something by post is the way to go. Boise artist Jess Tornga has you covered with a series of original, hand-cut linocut postcards (4"x6"), which she has made available for $10 on her Instagram account, @princess.hunk. Some of the postcards are western themed and called “Linocuts in the Wild.” Tornga made them during the lock-down and the art juxtaposes stylized (and often cheery) designs with phrases like “Howdy Feelings,” “Save a Horse, Ride Your Feelings” and “Still Sad"—brave, but honest, faces for a difficult and unprecedented time. All of them are sure to put a smile on the face of the receiver.
—Tracy Bringhurst