Candy is something most people can agree on. The sweet, sweet romance between people and candy started sometime between the 6th and 4th centuries, mainly from Ancient India. In Idaho, people have had a love affair with The Idaho Candy Company since 1901. The company makes a lot of different candies but there are four that stand out above the rest. The Idaho Spud, a marshmallow center covered in chocolate and coconut that's been the best-seller since it was first made in 1918; the Old Faithful Bar, a marshmallow center covered in a chocolate peanut cluster; the Huckleberry Gem Bar, two huckleberry flavored marshmallow cremes covered in chocolate and, a personal favorite, the Cherry Cocktail, a maraschino cherry with a creamy cherry middle covered in a chocolate, peanut mix that is something like a chocolate covered cherry but hardier. All four of the bars are just $1.09 each and can be purchased online at idahospud.com. Or for a special treat, walk down to the store at 412 S. Eighth St. in downtown Boise.