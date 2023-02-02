Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A new Vietnamese restaurant opened at the end of 2022. Located at 10548 W. Fairview Ave., Pho Nomenal has an extensive menu of authentic Vietnamese cuisine, ranging beyond just pho.

Pho Nomenal is family owned and operated and has a high rating on Yelp as well as Google Reviews. Many reviewers said the staff is very friendly and accommodating. Vegetarian options are also on their menu. They also have a "create your own pho" option that is customizable.

Recommended for you

Load comments