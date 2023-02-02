...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
A new Vietnamese restaurant opened at the end of 2022. Located at 10548 W. Fairview Ave., Pho Nomenal has an extensive menu of authentic Vietnamese cuisine, ranging beyond just pho.
Pho Nomenal is family owned and operated and has a high rating on Yelp as well as Google Reviews. Many reviewers said the staff is very friendly and accommodating. Vegetarian options are also on their menu. They also have a "create your own pho" option that is customizable.
Not feeling like dining in? Not a problem — Pho Nomenal offers takeout as well as delivery through both Postmates and Uber Eats.
Prices for menu items range from around $8-$16. There is also a kid’s option for pho.
Pho Nomenal opens at 11 a.m., seven days a week. It closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; it's open until 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays.