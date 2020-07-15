Summer is in full swing, but due to the coronavirus and with local pools closed, options for beating the heat by dipping in the water are fewer than usual. The best way to get into the water while practicing social distancing is to get out into nature. and PaddleBoard Idaho is here to make that happen. Located under the Lucky Peak Dam at Sandy Point State Park, it offers daily paddle board, kayak and single tube rentals. The paddle boards and kayaks are $20 for the first hour and $5 for each additional half hour, or $50 for the day. The tubes are $10 an hour and customers can contact the company for group pricing and reservations. On the weekends, the company rents out its equipment on a first-come-first-serve basis. For added refreshment and summer enjoyability, the PaddleBoard Idaho also sells gourmet shaved ice and other concessions.
—Tracy Bringhurst
supboise.com, prices vary.