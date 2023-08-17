Support Local Journalism


When you get a tip from a reader, it’s always good to follow up. So when Clair Kofoed sent an email crowing about the Nielsen Brothers’ watermelons, which are sold at Winco, I had to check it out. “This year their melons are incredible; I’m not sure a watermelon can get any better!” Kofoed wrote. “Perhaps BW readers might like a heads up?”

Turns out, the Nielson Brothers are three brothers — Rod, Lary and Chad — plus Rod’s son, Nathan, farming watermelons in Parma. The operation started out years ago with one acre and today they have a 90-acre watermelon farm. And yes, for about the past decade they’ve been selling a lot of them to Winco. “(They) gave us a shot and we’ve been selling them there ever since,” said Rod Nielsen.

