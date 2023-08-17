...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
When you get a tip from a reader, it’s always good to follow up. So when Clair Kofoed sent an email crowing about the Nielsen Brothers’ watermelons, which are sold at Winco, I had to check it out. “This year their melons are incredible; I’m not sure a watermelon can get any better!” Kofoed wrote. “Perhaps BW readers might like a heads up?”
Turns out, the Nielson Brothers are three brothers — Rod, Lary and Chad — plus Rod’s son, Nathan, farming watermelons in Parma. The operation started out years ago with one acre and today they have a 90-acre watermelon farm. And yes, for about the past decade they’ve been selling a lot of them to Winco. “(They) gave us a shot and we’ve been selling them there ever since,” said Rod Nielsen.
What’s the secret to their sweet success? “We try to make sure every melon is ripe,” Rod Nielsen said, “that we’d want to take it home ourselves.”
How to tell a ripe melon? Is it in the age old handed down practice of thumping them for just that right bass-sounding thump? “There is a little bit to thumping,” Rod Nielsen said. But more of what he and his brothers look for are telltale signs while the melons are still growing on the ground. “The stem goes to the main vine and there’s a tendril — when they’re ripe, they’ll turn from bright green to straw color, tan. But you don’t have those options at the grocery store.” Rod Nielsen said a deep thump is not necessarily indicative of a ripe melon, though — it can also mean it’s underripe. A better indicator is the heft of the watermelon, he said. “If a watermelon feels heavier than you think it should, it’s a little bit of a hint it has more sugar.”
Rod Nielsen said that being able to eat the top of the watermelon crop every day has made him a bit of a watermelon snob. “I love watermelon. That’s one of the things that enticed me to grow them.”
The melons are sold at around 59 cents a pound at Winco.