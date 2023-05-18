What’s wet and wild, delicious (well, “safe for ingestion,” at least) and manufactured right here in our very own Treasure Valley? Cosmic Body Real Sex Apricot Love Lube is a 100% natural oil-based lubricant made “on-site” at the Camille Beckman factory in Eagle and sold in the intimate section at the Camille Beckman Gift Shop.
The Camille Beckman compound is a treasured little hideaway. Located off of State Street, about a mile or so past the Eagle Island Park exit, the Camille Beckman Factory manufactures luscious scented lotions, creams, soaps and more, which are sold by distributors worldwide. In addition, the gift shop is on-site and besides selling its eponymous bath and body products, you’ll find designer handbags, clothing, coronation-style hats and headpieces, delightful cards and all kinds of bric-a-brac — you can spend hours taking it all in. The third building, which is located at the back of the lot and surrounded by Versailles-like gardens, is a French-styled chateau: Chateau des Fleurs. It’s an event center but also holds the European-inspired Roghani’s Restaurant and a grand, chandeliered ballroom that hosts a traditional “Afternoon Tea” on Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. by reservation only.
So, this is a place in which to linger. Shop, nosh, sip some tea (pinkies up) — but for your partner’s sake, don’t forget the Love Lube. The label’s eyebrow-raising directions are playfully inviting: “Pump, rub, smack, massage, play, or whatever tickles your fancies. Reapply as needed. Safe for ingestion.”
However, it also cautions to not use the product with “latex or polyisoprene condoms, diaphragms or toys.” And it further adamantly states: “This product does NOT prevent pregnancy or STIs.”
$19. Camille Beckman Gift Shop, 175 S. Rosebud Lane in Eagle.