Like so many things, the monthlong celebration of Pride has been hijacked by the COVID-19 pandemic, and complicated by the Black Lives Matter movement, which shares its urgency as a civil rights movement (for proof, look no further than the recent ruling by the Supreme Court). Regardless of how you look at it, the LGBTQ cause and the celebration of queer identities has renewed significance. This year, let your pride for LGBTQ people fly free with flags made by local artisan Judy Cross of Liberating Spirit Metropolitan Community Church. There are four different flags representing people who are gay, pansexual, bisexual and transgender. Each flag is three feet by five feet, and are $15 each. The flags are made of sturdy nylon so they can be hung inside, outside or wherever people want to fly their colors.
—Tracy Bringhurst