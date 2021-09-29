The whole idea behind Roots Market in Garden City is to offer a grocery store/cafe/deli/coffee and tea shop — with zero waste. Nada. Zip. Zilch.
"Roots Zero-Waste Market is tackling the global plastic packaging and food waste problem and simplifying your life," it says on the website. "Roots is a neighborhood grocery store and organic café offering healthy bulk foods, household cleaning products, personal care products, full service deli items and fresh prepared meals to shoppers looking for plastic-free, sustainably sourced and ethically manufactured products."
This is how it works: You can bring your own (clean) container to fill, say, with bulk beans or coffee or whatever, like a jar with a lid. You weigh it empty. Put a label on it. Fill it. Take it to the checkout and they weigh again, and deduct the weight of your container. So you only pay for the contents inside. No waste, no containers to toss. No muss, no fuss.
And, in addition to doing the right thing for the planet, it's a really, really cool place to grab a bite and a cuppa. There's a great patio out back to sit and sip and munch, too. They serve up breakfast and lunch items, including soups and salads, sandwiches, entrees, noshes and nibbles — and desserts. The menu changes according to what's available locally, from the sustainably-farmed items on their grocery shelves. The day I was there, they had a luscious Lemon Fig Tarte, a creamy, sweet, citrus-y cloud of yum.
Roots bills itself as "the first full-service zero-waste grocery store and cafe in the U.S." Open seven days a week, check the hours — and what's on the menu — on the website. rootszerowastemarket.com.