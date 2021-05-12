This lovely and colorful little iris garden is located in Eagle, right outside Boise, and it's worth the short drive. The garden was planted in memory of the owner's mother and boasts over 350 different iris varieties. Even people who aren't into flowers will find this little plot enchanting. It's an afternoon well spent. The irises range in color from the familiar purple to outrageous orange and even black. There's a spacious winding path to walk through, giving people a chance to see them all. Another bonus: visiting the garden is free. It's open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, but only for the month of May while the irises are blooming.