It didn't quite feel right not being able to have a Martin Luther King Jr. march and rally at the Capitol this year. But with omicron infections racing through the community like a wildfire, it was probably the wise — and safe — measure to go virtual.
But if you are craving some inspiration up close and personal, you can still get that experience. Just let your feet do the walking and take a side trip down the alley between 11th and 12th, right behind the Oliver Russell building in downtown Boise. There you will find beautifully painted portraits of four inspirational legends in their own time.
Dolores Huerta co-launched the National Farm Workers Association in 1962 with César Chávez. According to her website, she became a powerhouse in the women's movement alongside Gloria Steinem and even now, at age 89, she "continues to work tirelessly developing leaders and advocating for the working poor, women, and children."
Malala Yousafzai, an outspoken Pakistani activist for female education, was shot in retaliation for her activism when she was just a teenager. At 17, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Maya Moore is an American professional basketball player, billed by Sports Illustrated as "the greatest winner in the history of women's basketball." Since 2019, Moore has been on hiatus from her career. She's currently focusing on efforts to reform the American justice system.
Colin Kaepernick — who doesn't know about this former professional quarterback who famously "took a knee" during the national anthem in the name of racial injustice? His silent but haunting image, protesting racial inequality and police brutality resonated around the globe.
You can see all of them, and take as much time as you like in contemplative reverie. "Inspiration Alley" is the artistic handiwork of @ELMSTATUS, @MAWKARONI and @SECTOR_SEVENTEEN.
