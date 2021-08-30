We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
We've all seen the Boise Depot. It's that iconic Spanish mission-style train depot up the hill from the Statehouse. From its front yard, which includes some of the best koi fish watching in the valley, you have an equally iconic postcard view of the city. But that's just the outside — have you ever been inside?
Built in 1925, and refurbished in 1992 by Morrison Knudsen, it served as a working train depot until 1997. The new entrance was restored with over 140,000 pounds of local sandstone and restored Spanish trusses adorn the interior of the Great Hall. Chris and Thad from Boise Parks and Rec are experts on the place and will tell you just about anything you want to know — except for who the artist was who painted the trusses. It's a mystery! It's also a great little piece of history in the heart of downtown Boise. And besides being a historical museum, it's the perfect backdrop for weddings, proms and other social gatherings.
The doors are open to the public on Sundays and Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and, bonus, it's free.