Did you know there is an Idaho Reptile Zoo right here in Boise? Me, neither.
That is, until I literally stumbled across it last week as I exited the MAC Store out at Overland and Five Mile. I almost missed it, too — it's on the far corner of the strip mall and as I was opening my car door to leave, I saw the sign out of the corner of my eye. I shut the door and walked across the parking lot because … I just had to see what this was all about.
It's a reptile zoo, alright, and it's only been open about a year and a half, which explains why I had never heard of it, I guess, since it opened in the middle of the pandemic. It's a family-run operation — Tyler Messina is the director/owner; his mom, Wanda Messina runs the front desk and divvies up the fresh veggies (donated by the local Albertsons) to all the creepy-crawlies; and Tyler's 13-year-old daughter Eleni helps with their outreach programs, including educational school presentations and birthday parties.
Tyler said he started the whole thing after taking a summer job in California at a reptile zoo there. All the animals are rescues, either from people who bought an exotic reptile then changed their mind, or some are from people who were keeping them illegally. "We had animals get brought in all the time needing homes," Tyler said. He brought about a dozen with him when he moved to Idaho "and it's been snowballing ever since," he said.
You'll find turtles, snakes, lizards, alligators and giant tortoises there. It's an interactive zoo so people can pet and feed the animals. Have you ever scratched the belly of 'gator? I had the honor with one little guy with the cutest grin named "Hiccup." It wasn't slimy, but kinda bumpy. Someone else scratched his head between his "ears" and the look on his little alligator face was just: "ahhhhhh."
The Idaho Reptile Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults and $6 for kids; 3 and under are free and there are discounts for seniors and first responders. And mind the sign: "Please don't feed fingers to the animals."