How Do I love Thee? Let Me Count the phrases. Tell someone how much you love them, in any language, with the I Love You Pocket Translator from Knock Knock, an independent gift and bookmaker. Available at The Record Exchange, this book will teach you how to say I love you in 103 languages, from Arabic and Basque to Portuguese and Zulu. It’s also really teeny, making it easy to travel with just in case you meet that special someone. Each phrase has easy-to-follow phonetic instructions and a map that shows the countries where it’s most commonly spoken. The authors have even included popular fantasy languages. So, however you’d like to say I love you be it in Elvish (Im mel cin) Pig Latin (Iway ovelay ouyou) or Klingon (qamuSHa') this book has you covered.
