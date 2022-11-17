Support Local Journalism


Picture this: It's a snowy winter day, the wind scurrying snowflakes in white dustdevils as you come into a cozy warm bustling restaurant. You sit down with friends and spy just what you want on the drink menu: A Hot Buttered Rum. You order one and when the steaming, fragrant mug of sweet (but not too sweet) yummy goodness comes to the table, everyone else orders the same. 

Made with Bardenay Rum, the house "secret buttered rum mix," hot water, house whipped cream and a cinnamon stick. $10. Only in season.

