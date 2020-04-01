Control your level of comfort regarding social distancing with a hazmat suit. As the ability to find hand sanitizer diminishes to only a small blip on the horizon, people may need to take extreme measures to keep themselves safe. Lysol and bleach work for disinfecting those hard surfaces, but what if you want to take a more personal approach to public health, or maybe even go out for a night on the town? The hazmat suit (short for "hazardous materials suit") is the key to personal and impermeable protection in 2020. The level A suit offers people the highest level of protection against all biological agents, comes with a two-way radio and specially selected chemical-resistant gloves and shoes. This stylish and comfortable garment is sure to suit all, from homebodies to essential workers. Although yellow is the traditional color, the hazmat actually comes in a variety of shades that can compliment any wardrobe.
—Tracy Bringhurst
A range of prices, online.