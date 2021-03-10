A lot of people are really into rocks and collecting pretty or unusual ones seem to be where it's at. Victoria Roper has people covered. She has hand harvested mahogany obsidian found in Malheur, Oregon and people can buy it at The Record Exchange. Actually, obsidian isn't really a rock, glass or mineral; it's kind of all three. It's sometimes called a mineraloid and is formed when lava cools quickly. Pure obsidian is mostly black but mahogany obsidian has brilliant brownish-red streaks running through it. Roper prices each piece individually but larger ones are only $8-$10 per pound.