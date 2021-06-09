Petite 4 is a great restaurant started by the owners of Boise's favorite long-gone sandwich shop Bluebird. You may not be able to get a sandwich anymore but you can still get some of the most delicious food around town at the new restaurant. On Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Petite 4, located at 4 N. Latah St., opens a teeny window on the side of the kitchen for a walk-up. Petite 4 offers coffee and little treats like madeleines, chocolate bouchons and ricotta doughnuts, but the savory bell of the ball are the ham and cheese scones. They aren't like the dry and crumbly scones offered at other restaurants. The scones are packed with ham, cheese and delicious flavor, and one is only $5.