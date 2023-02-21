Sometimes, you can "find" treasures in the most unlikely of places.
Take the gas station, for instance. If you're like me, it can be a grab-and-go for chips, water and soda or the occasional I-need-aspirin-or-Pepto-right-now.
But on a recent stop in at the convenience store at the Chevron gas station at the corner of 15th and State, my eyes were drawn to some items on display below the cashier. "Hey, what's this?" I said out loud and picked up what appeared to be a miniature pizza box with a miniature pizza, loaded with toppings. In fact, it was a mini pizza loaded with toppings, and while it looked really well rendered, aesthetically and artistically speaking, it wasn't quite right.
"Oh, yeah, those are gummies," the clerk said. "Gummy pizza?" I replied, momentarily dumbfounded that not only such a thing existed, but that I never knew I wanted it until I saw it. "Wow, I've gotta have this," I said, plunking it down on the counter.
"Did you see the sushi?" the clerk asked.
"Wha?!" I started grabbing all of the gummy options — there was gummy sushi, adorable and perfectly packaged and displayed on a styrofoam tray; a gummy hamburger in a Whopper-style mini box; a carton of gummy fries to go with; a gummy sandwich packaged in one of those triangles like you can grab at, well, a convenience store; and the pièce de resistance, a mini gummy taco, topped with gummy cheese and gummy lettuce.
I had to have them all. Currently, I have them on display at my house, they are so cute, but I know one of these days I will break down and have a gummy feast. Raindrops Gummy Pizza, $5.69 at Chevron Boise, 1470 W. State St.