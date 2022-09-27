It's the Gatsby and is styled in that roaring '20s way. You knock on an obscure door on the side of the Idaho Building, whisper a passcode through a sliding door at eye level, step into a hallway lined with bookshelves, pull out a book — and voila, one of the bookshelves magically opens onto a decadent chandeliered cocktail lounge bedecked with gorgeous, glittering people, clincking drinks, noshing on shrimp and oysters and otherwise engaging in a bygone era of debauchery. There's even "The Boiler Room," an exclusive, private "social club" within the club that requires an annual fee ($4K - $6K) — and is already waitlisted. "What happens in the Boiler Room stays in the Boiler Room."
Order a Jean Harlow, Louis Armstrong or Rudolph Valentino cocktail, all are named for era celebs. Drinks, $16 - $19, are upscale and the various liquors are infused and mixed, shaken or stirred with all kinds of exotics. For instance, the F. Scott Fitzgerald is made with popcorn infused rum, maple syrup and chocolate bitters; the Louise Brooks has bourbon, campari, banana liqueur, amontilado sherry and bruleed banana.
As for what to wear — this joint has a dress code: "dress to impress," says the website and if you come in flip flops and a hoodie, sorry, Charlie, you won't get in.
280 N. Eighth St., Suite 130. Open Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight; 5 to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Go to the website for reservations, which are "highly recommended:" gatsby1920.com.
Get the passcode, which changes daily, by calling 208-342-4800.