Psst — there's another new speakeasy in town.

It's the Gatsby and is styled in that roaring '20s way. You knock on an obscure door on the side of the Idaho Building, whisper a passcode through a sliding door at eye level, step into a hallway lined with bookshelves, pull out a book — and voila, one of the bookshelves magically opens onto a decadent chandeliered cocktail lounge bedecked with gorgeous, glittering people, clincking drinks, noshing on shrimp and oysters and otherwise engaging in a bygone era of debauchery. There's even "The Boiler Room," an exclusive, private "social club" within the club that requires an annual fee ($4K - $6K) — and is already waitlisted. "What happens in the Boiler Room stays in the Boiler Room."

