Paletas are attributed to Ignacio Alcázar, who after a trip to the United States, returned to his hometown of Tocumbo, Michoacán, México and began making ice-pops using local fresh fruit. The word paleta translates to little stick, but the treats are hugely delicious. Mi Linda Michoacana Paleteria & Neveria Ice Cream & Popsicle, located in Caldwell and Boise on Fairview make some of the most delicious paletas in all different flavors but a favorite is the Gansito. The Gansito is a popular Mexican snack cake that's strawberry, cream and chocolate flavored. One is only $2.50 and if milk-based flavors aren't your thing, don't worry, the store also carries a large selection of water based paletas as well that only cost $2. Everything is made fresh daily in the store and if you've got some extra change the Agua Fresca's are also affordable and worth a try.