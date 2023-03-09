...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The menu at Frondescence ranges from burritos and tacos, to savory sandwiches. Above, the “Chicken” avocado ranch sandwich, $12.
On Feb. 22, Downtown Boise became home to a brand new restaurant. Frondescence is located at 103 N. 10th St, and labels themselves as a 100% vegan restaurant. They are open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and are open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The menu ranges from burritos and tacos, to savory sandwiches. Most items of the menu are reasonably priced, ranging from $6 on the kids menu to $13 for a “Three Pack of Tacos.”
The restaurant is well lit and decorated with painted walls that feature tropical plants. On a late night, the environment is calm and quiet. Frondescence labels themselves as a fast and casual restaurant, with delivery, take out and dine in options, making it accessible to those who work late nights. They also offer a dish titled G.F.B.Y.O.N. (Gluten Free Build Your Own Nacho) A unique option for those who are vegan and gluten free.
Frondescence offers many options for those who have dietary restrictions. Those who are vegan or gluten free know, finding places to eat can be difficult, let alone late at night. Frondescence makes for an easy and tasty solution to late night meals, regardless of diet.