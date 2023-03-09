Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Feb. 22, Downtown Boise became home to a brand new restaurant. Frondescence is located at 103 N. 10th St, and labels themselves as a 100% vegan restaurant. They are open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and are open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The menu ranges from burritos and tacos, to savory sandwiches. Most items of the menu are reasonably priced, ranging from $6 on the kids menu to $13 for a “Three Pack of Tacos.”

Recommended for you

Load comments