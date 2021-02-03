February is Black History Month, a time to reflect on the historic contributions of Black Americans and to remember how slavery was responsible for the African diaspora.
There’s a new book out this month that does just that. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” has 80 chronological chapters that dive deeply into the Black American experience.
The book is authored by 90 prominent Black American scholars who use individual stories to explain truthful American history. It was edited and curated by Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How To Be an Antiracist,” and co-edited by Keisha N. Blain, author of “Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom.”
The collection begins in 1619, a year before the Mayflower arrived in America, with 20 Ndongo slaves brought to the British colonies. Lawyers, historians, activists and poets also made contributions to the book, which is filled with art, stories, personal narratives and poems.