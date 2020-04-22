Treat yourself or gift someone else with a care package from your local Flying M. Each store—Boise, Nampa and Caldwell all have one—have two themed boxes that rotate bi-weekly. Flying M Coffeehouse Gift Shop Manager Jessica Pallante said it’s the store's way of staying connected with its customers: “We know events are still being celebrated, birthdays, graduations, etc., and we know people still want to get cool, funky stuff,” she said. By way of the care-packages, The Ms want to provide access to all the special things people would normally pick up as gifts in the Ms' boutiques. The packages cost $40-$65, and each store comes up with its own themes. All of the products come from the gift stores at each location and boast a variety of nationally and locally made stuff. They are available on the website and people can follow the locations on social media for bi-weekly updates.