This year has been rough, but things are slowly turning around, and what better way to, responsibly, celebrate or let off some steam than having a few drinks? The Neurolux Lounge has an extended patio and now an extended happy hour, lasting from 12-7 p.m. every day. The Lux is always a great place to stop off because of the location, in the heart of downtown, and even when there's nothing going on around town, there's something happening at the Neurolux. People are always strolling around the area and the patio is great for people watching. There are friendly bartenders, a large selection of alcohol and great deals during happy hour, which now ... is basically all day long.