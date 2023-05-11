There’s an old “Saturday Night Live” bit that is a John Belushi/Dan Aykroyd/Bill Murray classic about a burger joint. The only items on its limited menu are: cheeseburgers (“cheeburgers”), Pepsi and chips.
While Double Tap’s offering is not that limited, its one-page, plastic-coated menu consists mainly of burgers (and fries) and cold cut sandwiches.
But these aren’t just any ol’ run-of-the-mill cheeseburgers — these burgers are something special — cheese and toppings are stuffed inside. Also, you get to pick and choose your bun, your cheese, veggies, sauces, and all the garnishes and extras: basically, you’re calling the shots, you get to have them any ol’ way you want. You get handed that plastic-coated menu and a marker when you first sit down — it’s up to you how many checkmarks you make.
Burgers come in three basic options: 100% Angus beef (ground in-house, $14); Kobe beef ($17); and elk ($19). Fries come with at no extra charge.
After you order, you might as well get comfy and maybe indulge in a libation while you’re there because these burgers are made to order and they do take a while to get to your table.
But it’s well worth the wait. I ordered mine with cheddar cheese and sauteed onions. When my burger came out to the table, it looked more like a giant meatball — and tasted like, well, it’s hard to describe. It was kind of like a meatloaf burger, succulent and pungent with those sauteed onions, oozing melted cheese with every bite.
Double Tap Pub, 409 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Open Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. — midnight; Friday, Saturday: 11 a.m. — 2 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. Happy hour: 4 — 7 p.m.