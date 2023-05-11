Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There’s an old “Saturday Night Live” bit that is a John Belushi/Dan Aykroyd/Bill Murray classic about a burger joint. The only items on its limited menu are: cheeseburgers (“cheeburgers”), Pepsi and chips.

While Double Tap’s offering is not that limited, its one-page, plastic-coated menu consists mainly of burgers (and fries) and cold cut sandwiches.

Recommended for you

Load comments