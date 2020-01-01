In 2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe capped off a yearslong buildup in its cinematic storyline with Avengers: Endgame, but for big fans of the franchise, the adventure doesn’t have to end. Enter Decalcomania, a Meridian-based company that makes augmented reality stickies. Just place the decal, download the phone app, and turn any room into a staging ground for favorite superheroes, including Black Panther, Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Captain America, Groot, Thor and Iron Man. Inside the app, members of Marvel’s most powerful force of heroes smash, blast, shoot webbing and more. Larger, interactive decals run $17 online, or $13 at RePop Gifts, but smaller decals are also available to round out whatever storyline is brewing in your imagination. You don’t have to be a Marvel fan to get in on the action, either; other decals include unicorns, mermaids and T-Rexes.
Decalcomania.com or RePop Gifts, $5-$16.