To go anywhere in public during the coronavirus pandemic, experts recommend wearing a cloth mask. It helps keep other people safe when you’re out and about. Needles to say, they’ve been a bit hard to come by due to demand, and even masks ordered online can take weeks to arrive. If you’re in need, stop by The Record Exchange. The store is selling soft and washable cloth masks made by Headline for $11.99. The masks come in a variety of colors like blue, green, black and pink. With this many options, wearers can have a matching mask to coordinate with all their outfits. The masks sold at the RX also have two separate ties that make it easier to wear because the mask isn’t wrapped around your ears. The masks have 100% organic cotton inner layers, are made in the U.S. and meet CDC and WHO recommendations for cloth face coverings in public.
—Tracy Bringhurst
$11.99, The Record Exchange.