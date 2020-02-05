Most people are familiar with the churro, but at a Mexican panaderia, sweet breads are the most popular. The concha, or pan dulce, is a shell-shaped Mexican sweet bread roll that has a crunchy frosted top. At El Rico Pan Bakery 2, the bakers make over 1,000 pastries a day but one of the biggest sellers is its chocolate concha. It’s a delicious, not-too-sweet pastry that’s traditionally enjoyed for breakfast or an afternoon snack. The Sebastian family opened the bakery a little over a year ago but the baker has over 30 years of experience. The panaderia also makes a variety of custom cakes. The selection varies, but conchas are always on the menu. Be warned: The supply of baked goods is limited, so once they’re gone, you’re out of luck until tomorrow.
—Tracy Bringhurst
$.75, El Rico Pan Bakery 2, 5220 W. Fairview Ave., Boise.