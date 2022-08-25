Ryan Buddenbohm, assistant manager at Richard's for more than seven years, has been building Bloody Marys since the restaurant began serving them. "It's been a hot minute," he said, adding that he worked at the restaurant's previous iteration, Cafe Vicino, for a year and a half prior.
Jeanne Huff
The Build - Your - Own Bloody Mary at Richard's weekend brunch.
Have you ever wondered, on a lazy Sunday morning or early afternoon, where the Bloody Mary got its name as you sipped one? According to smithsonianmag.com, it is attached to uber religious Queen Mary I, born in 1516, the Tudor queen who, in an attempt to promote Catholicism, "ordered 280 Protestants burned at the stake as heretics — a fact that would later cement her reputation as 'Bloody Mary,'" the website says.
Fast forward to Harry's New York in Paris during the early 1920s when bartender Fernand Petiot is said to have mixed up a heady blend of savory tomato juice and vodka and named the mixture after the terrible queen. Or was it Hollywood film rake George Jessel, star of early movies who christened his favorite red-juiced alcoholic concoction with the moniker?
Who cares? It's a delicious way to counter a hangover, a little hair of the dog, as they say. Or just because. At Richard's you can "build your own" at their weekend brunch. You're presented with a checklist as you are seated. First, choose your vodka/base price — Koenig, $9; Tito's, $11; Grey Goose, $13. Next, pick your heat level (wimpy to damn!!!) and your salt preference at no charge. Finally, add garnishes, as many or as few as you'd like and these vary from zero (celery, lemon, lime wedges) to incremental add-ons such as: cocktail onions for a quarter, black pepper bacon $1.50 or cocktail shrimp for an additional $3.
On a recent visit, I chose a pickle spear, artichoke heart, manchego cube, lime wedge, green olive, pickled green bean and salami chunk. It's like a liquid salad or a side meal in a glass. Or, according to the checklist header: "Some call it an adult smoothie, I call it breakfast."
Assistant Manager Ryan Buddenbohm, who has worked at Richard's since it opened at Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle seven+ years ago, said everyone likes to fine tune their Bloody Mary. "Sometimes they'll just do the lemon and lime, sometimes they'll check just about everything. I love the checklist," he said. "It's fun."
Weekend brunch is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Bloody Marys are available after 10 a.m.