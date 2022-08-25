Support Local Journalism


Have you ever wondered, on a lazy Sunday morning or early afternoon, where the Bloody Mary got its name as you sipped one? According to smithsonianmag.com, it is attached to uber religious Queen Mary I, born in 1516, the Tudor queen who, in an attempt to promote Catholicism, "ordered 280 Protestants burned at the stake as heretics — a fact that would later cement her reputation as 'Bloody Mary,'" the website says.

Fast forward to Harry's New York in Paris during the early 1920s when bartender Fernand Petiot is said to have mixed up a heady blend of savory tomato juice and vodka and named the mixture after the terrible queen. Or was it Hollywood film rake George Jessel, star of early movies who christened his favorite red-juiced alcoholic concoction with the moniker?

