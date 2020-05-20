For months, the question at the tip of everyone's tongue is how to save the businesses they love the most in the City of Trees. One way is to cast ballots in this year's Best of Boise contest—but another is to download the Boise Weekly Smartcard app. The idea is simple: Use the app to spend money at participating businesses to get discounts (up to 40%). The savings is then applied to that company's advertising budget with BW. Everybody wins. From the Basque Market, comedy at Liquid Laughs and movies at The Flicks to the latest bestseller at Rediscovered Books and rides from Boise Hot Air, there's a partner business for everyone's tastes. The Smartcard is free—just go to bwsmartcard.boiseweekly.com, the Apple or Android app stores, or text "smartcard" to 77948 to download.
FREE, bwsmartcard.boise.com.