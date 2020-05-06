Cicerones, get ready to rumble. Celebrate Craft Beer Month a month late by playing Craft Beer Bingo. Boise Weekly has partnered with Barbarian Brewing, Meriwether Cider, Mad Swede, 10 Barrel, Payette Brewing, Boise Brewing, Lost Grove, Taphouse, CopenRoss, the Handlebar Boise, Powderhaus Brewing, 2C Brewing, Prefunk Nampa, White Dog Brewing, The Idaho Humane Society and the Women and Children’s Alliance to create a Bingo beer card. The contest runs all of May and concludes with a drawing and announcement in our June 3 issue. You must submit name entry and photo of bingo card to urie@boiseweekly.com by Friday, May 29. The rules are similar to Bingo, complete two full lines either vertically, horizontally or diagonally to be entered to win prizes. First and second place gets a $150 and $50 gift card to the watering hole or brewery of their choosing, third place gets a runner-up beer swag pack.The first person to blackout the entire card will become the unofficial official Boise Beer Czar and will receive recognition in our July issue of Best of Boise. Bingo cards are available in this week's edition of Boise Weekly, and participants must save receipts for verification. It’s a great way to try new beers and win beer-related stuff.