Are you on Team Barbie or Team Oppenheimer? Or maybe … both?

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock — and who would blame you — Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenhiemer” films released on the same day, Friday, July 21. The coinciding release date for both highly anticipated summer blockbusters has sparked a coinciding category of memes on the internet about the “Barbenhiemer” mashup as fans of both are continuing to book tickets to watch both movies on the same day. If you are one of the few who have yet to see them, there are a plethora of ‘Barbenheimer’-themed t-shirts available for purchase on the crafty/artsy website, Etsy.

