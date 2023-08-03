...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
Pictured above: One of the “Barbenheimer” shirts available on the website at etsy.com. $28.50+, “Original BARBE Shirt” by BuzzConnect.
Are you on Team Barbie or Team Oppenheimer? Or maybe … both?
In case you’ve been hiding under a rock — and who would blame you — Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenhiemer” films released on the same day, Friday, July 21. The coinciding release date for both highly anticipated summer blockbusters has sparked a coinciding category of memes on the internet about the “Barbenhiemer” mashup as fans of both are continuing to book tickets to watch both movies on the same day. If you are one of the few who have yet to see them, there are a plethora of ‘Barbenheimer’-themed t-shirts available for purchase on the crafty/artsy website, Etsy.
The shirts depict Barbie Land pink juxtaposed with Oppenheimer-esque nuclear explosions, and start at $6. Go to etsy.com and search for “Barbenheimer.”