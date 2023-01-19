Support Local Journalism


Have you been dreaming of an Italian summer? There is a cocktail in town that can make all of your Venetian dreams come true. The Aperol Spritz. Head to Bittercreek Alehouse for this new secret menu item and a fresh taste of summer.

Aperol is an apéritif, which is a liquor used to stimulate the appetite. Dating back over 100 years, Aperol was invented in 1919 by two brothers, Luigi and Silvio Barbieri in a town in northern Italy called Padua. The Aperol Spritz was not created until the '50s, also in Padua. It is often described as an Italian sunset in a glass. It is a light, refreshing beverage that is the perfect way to get your summer started early — in January.

