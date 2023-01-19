...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above
5000 feet MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Thursday. Snow will end from west to
east during the day, clearing the western Magic Valley and
Southern Twin Falls County zones last. Snow will end in Oregon
around noon PST.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Aperol Spritz is a new menu item at Bittercreek.
Have you been dreaming of an Italian summer? There is a cocktail in town that can make all of your Venetian dreams come true. The Aperol Spritz. Head to Bittercreek Alehouse for this new secret menu item and a fresh taste of summer.
Aperol is an apéritif, which is a liquor used to stimulate the appetite. Dating back over 100 years, Aperol was invented in 1919 by two brothers, Luigi and Silvio Barbieri in a town in northern Italy called Padua. The Aperol Spritz was not created until the '50s, also in Padua. It is often described as an Italian sunset in a glass. It is a light, refreshing beverage that is the perfect way to get your summer started early — in January.
They say that the Aperol Spritz is as easy to make as it is to drink. The spritz is a wine-based cocktail that has a splash of soda and bitter Aperol Liquor. Mix all of the ingredients in a crystal wine glass along with ice and gently stir. Garnish with an orange twist.
You can find the Aperol Spritz at Bittercreek Alehouse at 246 N. Eighth St. in downtown Boise. $9.