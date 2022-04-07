...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
associated with passage of a strong cold front.
* WHERE...Snake Basin including the Treasure Valley in Oregon
and Idaho and the western Magic valley.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Friday night to 6 AM MDT
/5 AM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Alia's Coffee House is located in the heart of downtown Boise.
The first coffeehouse to open in the U.S., was in Boston in 1676, or 1669, or... Well, it's debatable when the first coffee shop opened in America but ever since the Revolutionary War (if not sooner) people in the States have been into coffee. Once the Beat Generation discovered them it boosted coffeehouses popularity even more. Here in Boise we have a lot of different coffee shops and they all provide something a little different, and that's what makes them great. Alia's Coffee House at 908 W Main Street in downtown Boise has been locally owned and operated since 2007. All of the bagels are made in-house, as well as the quiches and other pastries. On top of that there's a big selection of bagel flavors and just as many sandwich options, lunch and breakfast. They serve breakfast all day and have a selection of vegetarian options. Alia's also serves up delicious coffee, tea, and dessert. For those that need it when they need it, Alia's is available for online ordering at aliascoffeehouse.com. It's open Monday - Friday 6:30a.m. - 2:00p.m., Saturday 8:00a.m.- 2:00p.m., and Sunday 8:30a.m. - 2:00p.m.