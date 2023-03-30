Whether you are — or aren't — a plant-based eater, surely you know someone who is. And even if you aren't, who can pass up deliciousness?
At the newly opened Alchemist Plant Pub at 620 W. Idaho, you can have all the deliciousness your taste buds can handle and yes, everything is 100% plant based. I tried The Backwoods Burger with fries and wow — you could put that bun and patty up against any others, meat or no, and it's a winner, hands down. And you'll find no "Beyond Meat" here, said co-owner Tyler Freeman, who along with Kris Price opened the place just in time for Treefort. Everything is made from scratch with all plant-based ingredients.
The "burger" I had was made with black bean and peppers, carrot bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, burger sauce and bun. You can also get gluten-free buns. Other popular items are their "wings" made with cauliflower, and nachos.
They're open for breakfast — "we roast our own coffee," said Freeman, and lunch and dinner — and even have cocktails, although while they're waiting for a proper liquor license, the drinks are made with nothing over 15% proof.
This is their sixth store, Freeman said. They opened their first two years ago on Overland and Five Mile. "Surprisingly, the most popular (menu items) have been the burgers," Freeman said. "During Treefort, we ran out."
Open at 7 a.m. daily; Sunday through Thursday open 'til 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 'til 10. The Backwoods Burger with fries: $15.