Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Whether you are — or aren't — a plant-based eater, surely you know someone who is. And even if you aren't, who can pass up deliciousness?

At the newly opened Alchemist Plant Pub at 620 W. Idaho, you can have all the deliciousness your taste buds can handle and yes, everything is 100% plant based. I tried The Backwoods Burger with fries and wow — you could put that bun and patty up against any others, meat or no, and it's a winner, hands down. And you'll find no "Beyond Meat" here, said co-owner Tyler Freeman, who along with Kris Price opened the place just in time for Treefort. Everything is made from scratch with all plant-based ingredients.

Recommended for you

Load comments