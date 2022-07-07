Almost exactly one year ago, I took a trip to Seattle to see my family. Wanting to save money, I only took a couple carry-ons. They were gym-type bags, loaded with as much as I could cram in there, including gifts and a laptop and I wore them criss-cross strapped around my neck. Ever since then I have had chronic neck, shoulder and back pain. It sucks.
Until recently, that is. I had tried everything — conventional medicine (muscle relaxers), massage therapy, hot and cold treatments, exercises, stretches. The only relief I had found was through an upper cervical care chiropractor (thanks, Dr. Blom!), but still that 24/7 pain just wouldn't go away. I finally thought: why not try acupuncture? I wish I hadn't let it be my last resort but better late than never.
Misha Mooney, who was recommended to me by a couple of my Facebook friends, is a Licensed Acupuncturist and Nationally Board Certified Chinese Herbalist. She has a Masters of Science degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Her "areas of clinical interest" include sports injuries, reproductive health (men and women, digestive disorders, anxiety and depression — and, thankfully for me, chronic pain. Big recommend.
And hey, if you're so afraid of needles — how do you explain all those tattoos? Seriously, Misha has a very soft touch and I could barely feel the needles going in and didn't feel at all like a pin cushion. Oh, some of them will give a little "zing," but that just means she's gotten that little bugger in just the right spot.
After two sessions, I can't tell you the relief I feel. I can go for hours, even days without thinking: "I wish I could make this neck pain go away." It's like a miracle! acumisha.com