Summer road trips are going to start happening this month and there's a great new kit that makes travelling around the Gem State even more fun. Local children's book series "A While Ago In Idaho" has created A Very Historic Idaho Road Trip Summer Challenge Kit. "A While Ago In Idaho" is a book series written by historian Amber Beierle and illustrator Kelly Knopp and it's all about Idaho history. The self-published first book is filled with interesting Idaho facts and great illustrations and coloring pictures. The Summer Challenge Kit includes an official 11x17'' map, historical location checklist, a sticker and, the most important of all, a car air freshener. People can visit different places, the goal is to visit 10, take pictures of your family visiting the site and enter them to win one of three grand-prizes. The kit costs $17.99, people can purchase it and find more information at awhileagoinidaho.com.