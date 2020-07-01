Find: A People’s History of the United States
With the Fourth of July coming around fast, now is as good a time as any to revisit the history and legacy of our nation. Since it was first published in 1980, historian Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States has been the go-to work of popular history that examines the United States from its underside. From Christopher Columbus’ landing and the rise of labor unions to W.E.B Du Bois and Ronald Reagan, the book covers American history through the lenses of class, racial and cultural conflict. Since its original publication, A People’s History has come to include new sections about the Clinton presidency, the Busy years and the War on Terror. Sure, Zinn has his critics, but for generations, his book has been a starting point for people looking to reach a bit farther than their high school U.S. history textbooks.
—Harrison Berry
