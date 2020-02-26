There are two kinds of people in the world: People who like spicy things, and people who don’t. A fondness for all things hot comes along with some jargon—the Scoville scale is spoken of in the same tones as beer-heads talk about IBUs—but the pleasure is simple. Something burns in your mouth, making your saliva run and your stomach knead like bread dough. Meanwhile, your brain floods with endorphins and euphoria. For some of Boise’s finest spice, there’s City Peanut Shop’s Carolina Reapers peanuts. They’re $6.99 for a small bag, but each peanut packs quite a wallop. One employee said the downtown peanuttery locks its doors while it coats them in Carolina Reaper-based seasoning, as people could have a reaction to the dust put off by the process just for walking through the door. If you’re looking for something stronger than a pot of coffee that will never get stale in a cup, step into the burning embrace of a bag of Reapers, but be warned: They’re toasty.
—Harrison Berry
$6.99. Available at City Peanut Shop, 803 W. Bannock St., Boise.