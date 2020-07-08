The City of Good + Lit&Co. Benefit Candle contains the aromas of thyme, rosemary, parsley and basil. It’s also a giver, helping to raise money to feed the hungry in Boise. For each candle sold, Lit&Co. will donate $10—or one complete meal—to City of Good, a nonprofit created by Boise businesses and civic organizations to feed those who are isolated or in need in the community. City of Good also provides jobs to farmers, chefs and delivery drivers who have been affected by COVID-19. The candles cost $18 a piece and can be bought at either of Lit&Co.’s two Boise locations, a number of Boise retailers, or on the company’s website. Lit&Co. is a Boise-based business founded in 2012. In addition to the benefit candle, the store also features a variety of locally themed scented candles such as Greenbelt, Cascade Hops and Huckleberry.
—Sydney Kidd
Lit&Co., $18.