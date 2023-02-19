Support Local Journalism


Have you been to that newish lunch spot smack in the middle of downtown Boise that encompasses nearly a square block? Currently, there's a baker's dozen of food and drink places open at The Warehouse Food Hall with more on the way: Anzalone Pizza, Bao Boi, Caffe d'Arte, Camp Cocktail Bar, Freshies Lobster Co., Gaston's Bakery, The Loading Dock, Neighbor Tim's BBQ, Paddles Up Poke, Rush Bowls, Totally Toasted, Waffle Love and Wok 'n' Roll. PieIdaho is "coming soon."

Yeah, there are a lot of choices at The 'Hall, and besides what you feel like you're hungry for, what you choose may also depend on how much money is in your pocket.

