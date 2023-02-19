Have you been to that newish lunch spot smack in the middle of downtown Boise that encompasses nearly a square block? Currently, there's a baker's dozen of food and drink places open at The Warehouse Food Hall with more on the way: Anzalone Pizza, Bao Boi, Caffe d'Arte, Camp Cocktail Bar, Freshies Lobster Co., Gaston's Bakery, The Loading Dock, Neighbor Tim's BBQ, Paddles Up Poke, Rush Bowls, Totally Toasted, Waffle Love and Wok 'n' Roll. PieIdaho is "coming soon."
Yeah, there are a lot of choices at The 'Hall, and besides what you feel like you're hungry for, what you choose may also depend on how much money is in your pocket.
And oh yeah, if you've got something south of the border in mind that's making your mouth water, you'll have to pit a pin in that — no tacos for you there, at least not yet.
Last week our Boise Weekly crew fanned out to all corners of the 'Hall to see what our tastebuds thought of what they were tasting. It was all in the spirit of ferreting out the truth, which is what we journalists do, contrary to current public opinion.
The assignment was simple: Pick a place to eat at The Warehouse Food Hall, take some photos — and write about your experience.
While we didn't try them all, we did our best and promise to keep going back. You know, in the interest of upstanding journalism, telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth and all.
So here are our initial findings.
Wok N’ Roll
Teriyaki Chicken. $13.49.
The Warehouse Food Hall didn’t make my decision easy. The array of vendors was impressive, each offering their own unique “vibe” and type of cuisine. I eventually settled on Wok N’ Roll after some deliberation. Prior to its current brick and mortar location, it was a popular food truck in the Boise area.
When I went, the line was almost nonexistent which was surprising for a Friday night. The menu was simple, offering a build your own bowl (BYOB) section, a pre-made Wok N’ Bowl section, as well as Wok N’ Tacos and Wok N’ Bites. I narrowed down my options between the sweet and sour chicken bowl and the teriyaki chicken bowl but decided to go with the teriyaki chicken. I saw the meal prepared before my eyes as the jasmine rice was added first, then the chicken and the teriyaki sauce, and finally the mixed vegetables. This process took less than three minutes and I was back at my table quickly.
The first bite was superb. The teriyaki chicken was the perfect texture with the right amount of tenderness. The teriyaki sauce was also well done — not too salty. Although I would have preferred a few more vegetables, the small number I did have were very enjoyable. The entirety of the meal was flavorful, smooth, and satisfying. I would have eaten another bowl if I wasn’t so full!
— Andrew McKague
Freshies Lobster Co.
Lobster Roll. $27.
Idaho is so far west that most residents have never had the opportunity to try an East Coast-style lobster. Well, here is your chance because Freshies Lobster Co. has just opened its new location in downtown Boise, and it is a must-try! This is their third location, having others in Utah in Salt Lake City and Park City. You can find their downtown Boise location right within the double doors at The 'Hall.
When you first get there, you will see their menu hanging on the wall behind the register. I decided to try the classic Maine lobster roll. This comes with Maine lobster, a toasted New England-style bun, mayonnaise, hot butter, and seasoning. You have the option of ordering the 4-ounce or 5-ounce lobster piece with your roll.
After about a five-minute wait, my name was called, and there on the counter waited my steamy and buttery lobster roll. At first glance, I noticed the color. The lobster had a fresh looking red and white that covered it, the bun was perfectly toasted a golden brown, and the ruffle potato chips on the side almost seemed to sparkle with sea salt. In a small plastic cup on the side, there was real melted butter for dipping and dunking.
Having tried Maine-style lobster rolls before, this one was up there as one of my favorites. It was not too fishy, it was not soggy, and it definitely was not too salty. It was just the right amount of butter, seasoning, and sprinkled green chives.
For those who do not enjoy lobster, there are some vegetarian options. They have a Caprese salad with burrata cheese and tomatoes, and a grilled cheese sandwich with Sriracha aioli. Although they are vegetarian, both of these menu items do come with the option of adding fresh lobster.
Along with the lobster roll, they also have other Maine-style menu items like the crab roll, lobster lettuce cups, lobster mac and cheese, lobster bisque, and New England clam chowder. Off to the side, they sell iconic Maine whoopie pies, $4.50 each; they are sort of a cross between a Twinkie and a Moon Pie.
You might want to wait until your next paycheck to get your lobster roll! It is the most expensive item on the menu with the 4-ounce roll being $27 and the 5-ounce one $32. It is a bang for your buck, but this is no casual, cheap, meal. freshieslobsterco.com.
— Emma Ugrin
Neighbor Tim's BBQ
Two meats, one side. $19.75.
Neighbor Tim’s BBQ is a Texas-style barbecue restaurant that now has two locations in Boise. At the Warehouse, Neighbor Tim’s BBQ is popular, with a consistent line to order. Even with the line though, the food does not take long to be brought out. I ordered the option of having two meats with one side; I chose brisket, ribs and a side of mac and cheese.
It only took around 20 minutes from when we got in line to when our food was brought out to us, which was impressive since The Warehouse was bustling with the Saturday night dinner rush.
The meat was tender and very well seasoned. The side itself had a unique twist to it, horseradish in the macaroni. For a barbecue lover, this restaurant is ideal. With quick and friendly service, and high-quality food, Neighbor TIm’s BBQ is not to be missed. However, the price is a bit high given the portions as well as in comparison to other barbecue restaurants in the area.
Oh, and there is another location on the Boise Bench: 7802 W. Goddard St. neighbortimsbbq.com.
— Moesha Aplicano-Burnham
Waffle Love
The Founder's Favorite. $7.99.
A delicious, but unexpected, breakfast dessert. At 1 p.m. on a Saturday The Warehouse was bustling and crowded, with people lined up at the many restaurants the dining hall has to offer.
One of the few restaurants that had no line at the time was Waffle Love, so I went there and had my food less than five minutes after ordering.
Now, Waffle Love offers both savory and sweet waffles, but I am a vegetarian and only one of the 10 savory choices didn’t have meat so I went the sweet route. That said, someone a few minutes after me ordered the “Chicken and Waffles” which looked perfectly crispy and delicious.
I decided to get the “Founder’s Favorite,” a liege waffle with Biscoff and whipped cream for $7.99.
Personally, I had never had a “liege” waffle before - it is similar to a normal waffle, except it uses brioche batter and has pearl sugar mixed into the batter. The result is a sweeter, denser waffle.
I was a bit taken aback by the chewiness of the waffle, as it's not what I would typically expect, but it did have really great flavor and the pearl sugar creates a crisp, almost caramelized coating on the waffle which I quite enjoyed.
That said, the whipped cream was probably my favorite part, as it was rich and creamy without being very sweet, which was needed because the waffle and Biscoff provided plenty of sweetness.
If I go back I will probably get “The Works” next time, as it is exactly the same but with the addition of your choice of fresh fruit which would do a lot to balance out the sweetness of the waffle dough. waffleloveidaho.com.
— Kate Jacobson
Paddles Up Poke
The North End Chicken. $15.
I'd been wanting to try this spot for awhile, all the reporters from Idaho Press who come over to BW for Friday field days give it rave reviews. There are lots of choices on this menu, but I was feeling a little bit of trepidation about going the raw route.
This place is known for its sushi bowls and sushi burritos, the most popular menu item being The Bogus Basin, according to the website. It comes with tuna, salmon, crab, piranha sauce, ocean salad, cucumbers, pink ginger, crispy onions, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, green onions, tobiko and sesame seeds.
But this first time, I went with cooked protein and tried The North End Chicken bowl. Basically, it is diced morsels of smoked chicken breast, their signature teriyaki with pineapple, carrots, edamame, unagi sauce and sesame seeds. I had mine over white rice and went with a low level of spicy. It was the perfect lunch fix and I even had enough left over for a late-afternoon snack.
Next time, though, I'm going to try the "fan favorite" Bogus Basin or maybe The Sun Valley Ski Bum.
All bowls/burritos come with three scoops of protein and start at $15. You can get more scoops, $2 each. paddlesuppoke.com.
— Jeanne Huff