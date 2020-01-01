City of Boise Swearing in Ceremony
Boise’s political landscape was hit with a shockwave when City Council President and Mayor-elect Lauren McLean took long-time Mayor Dave Bieter on and won. The race went to a run-off between McLean and Bieter, as neither got the necessary 50% of the vote. McLean will officially take office in the first full week of January, but she’s not the only one being sworn in. Boise City Council has two new members in local non-profit founder Jimmy Hallyburton and lawyer Patrick Bageant. The two are new to City Hall, but there are some long-time council members who kept their seats. City Council Pro-Tem Elaine Clegg will also be sworn in, as she retained her seat on the council. There will be a no-host bar with light refreshments for attendees, as well as a reception after the ceremony.
6-8 p.m. FREE. Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise, cityofboise.org.