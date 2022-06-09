June is Pride Month, a time that can mean something different for everyone who identifies as LGBTQ+, but also a time to come together, celebrate liberation and remember Queer history.
Pride month is a celebration but it can be important to remember what started the event in the first place. People may wonder why is Pride held during the month of June? On June 28 in 1969 there were a series of riots and protests because of a police raid on a known gay bar on Christopher Street in Lower Manhattan, N.Y. called The Stonewall Inn. The raid was violent; police were checking people's gender and holding them in cop cars.
The community fought back. This incident galvanized people and activists and in 1970 the first Pride event took place. It was organized by activist Brenda Howard and it was originally called “Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day,” in honor of the location of the riots.
In many European nations, Pride is still remembered under this name. The big Pride celebration in Boise is in September this year but there are still some things to help celebrate Pride during June. Locally, the Boise Democratic Socialists of America, the Red Republicans of the DSA, the Boise Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Southwest Idaho IWW, Boise State Students for Labor and Boise Mutual Aid are hosting a march here called "Christopher Street Liberation Day: The People's Pride." According to a press release it will be a celebration of Queer liberation free from corporate exploitation.
"This event is intended to be Pride for and by the people," stated the release. "Christopher Street Liberation Day is a day honoring the first Pride march after the Stonewall uprising. The progress made for LGBTQ rights in recent decades was won by people, in the millions, being in the streets demanding and fighting for their rights. The recent wave of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ laws being pushed across the country shows us that we need to follow that same strategy in order to protect and expand the rights of LGBTQ people."
The march is on Saturday, June 18 starting at the steps of Boise City Hall at 10 a.m. There will be a short march, different community group tables and speakers. The event ends at 11:30 a.m.