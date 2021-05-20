After this past year, who doesn't need a laugh? The antidote to feeling a little down can sometimes be a little chuckle, and Idaho Comedy Fest is here to help people laugh their blues away.
"Idaho Comedy Fests inception was Stand Up New York," said Chief of Staff at Stand Up New York Jon Borromeo. "During the pandemic we did a number of outdoor shows all over New York City. As the weather got colder we moved to L.A. and at one point the owner of the club, Dani Zoldan, put out a tweet joking about having a comedy festival in Boise, but as it progressed we realized Boise has a great scene for comedy. The Lounge at the End of the Universe wanted to bring a festival here, and in a few short months we've put a 50+ comic lineup."
The comedy fest starts today, Thursday, May 20 and runs until Saturday, May 22. For the next three days Boiseans can revel in comedy. The fest is bringing a lot of comics and also features live music, food trucks and even G-rated comedy for all ages. People can buy full festival and day passes at idahocomedyfest.com, and if you use the promo code BOISEWEEKLY you can get a single-day pass ticket at 50% off.
Stand Up New York is a comedy club in Manhattan that's been around since 1986. It's hosted multiple famous comedians like Jon Stewart, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer. Borromeo said one of the best things about putting this together is that they're able to bring comics who otherwise might not make the trip.
The Idaho Comedy Fest is mostly taking place at The Lounge at the End of the Universe with satellite locations around the city. The host has two indoor and two outdoor stages set up, and performers will showcase their comedy chops participating in different stand-up showcases, improv jams and more.
"The people here are great, and we're really excited," said Borromeo. "There's a need for comedy right now. There's a lot of sorrow, and it's so good to see people take a break and smile. And it makes us so happy to do that with The Lounge right here in Boise."