Winter is here and the holiday season is upon us. It's a festive time of year but also expensive. Bills can pile up, sometimes people make just a little too much to qualify for assistance from the state and even people that receive assistance experience food insecurity. That's where local food banks come in. Anyone, and I mean anyone, can go and get fresh veggies, meat, dairy products and much more. Further, the volunteers can give information on other services.
Asking for help can sometimes feel defeating or embarrassing but all of the people at the food banks are understanding, sympathetic and treat everyone with respect. Note: Not all pantries are listed, many more can be found at local churches and the pantries are open at different times, so it's best to call or go to the website for schedules.
Saint John's Food Bank — Food Distribution Center, 775 N. Eighth St., Boise, 208- 345-3424, boisecathedral.org/food-bank.
Giraffe Laugh — Food Distribution Center, 1191 W. Grand Ave., Boise, 208-424-3387, giraffelaugh.org.
Boise Rescue Mission Warehouse — Food Distribution Center, 308 S. 24th St., Boise, 208-343-2389.
Friendship Feast — Food Distribution Center, 950 W. State St., Boise, 404-918-3275.
Supportive Housing And Innovative Partnerships — Food Distribution Center, 1405 W. Grove St., Boise, 208-407-0455.
Boise Rescue Mission City Light — Food Distribution Center, 1404 W. Jefferson St., Boise, 208-368-9901, boiserm.org/facilities/city-light/.
Boise Rescue Mission Warehouse — Food Distribution Center, 308 S. 24th St., Boise, 208-343-2389.
First Baptist Church — Food Distribution Center, 607 N. 13th St., Boise, 208-344-7809.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry — 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise, 208-333-1460, svdpid.org/food-pantries/#boise-OC.
St. Clare’s Our Lady of the Valley — 3719 Cleveland Blvd. Caldwell, svdpid.org/food-pantries/#boise-OC.
Holy Apostles — 6300 N. Meridian Road Meridian, 208-995-6697, svdpid.org/food-pantries/#boise-OC.
Our Lady of Guadalupe — 2920 E. Railroad St., Nampa, 208-442-4452, svdpid.org/food-pantries/#boise-OC.
Our Lady of Good Council — 342 E. Jackson St., Mountain Home, svdpid.org/food-pantries/#boise-OC.
Division Of Community Rehabilitation — Food Distribution Center, 450 W. State St., Boise, 208-334-5531.
First Bible Missionary Church — Food Distribution Center, 375 N. Roosevelt St, Boise.
St Mary's Food Bank — 890 W. State St., Boise, 208- 345-2734, stmarysfoodbankboise.com.
True Hope Church — Downtown, 607 N. 13th St., Boise, 208-344-7809.
Agape In Action — Food Distribution Center, 1001 N. Orchard St., Boise, 208- 685-0612.
City Hope Food Pantry — 8401 W Fairview Ave., Boise, 208-376-7272, cityhopeboise.com/boise-idaho-food-pantry.
Vineyard Food Pantry — 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City, 208-377-1477, vineyardboise.org/benevolence#bank.
Meridian Food Bank — 133 W. Broadway Ave., Meridian, meridianfoodbank.org/.
Salvation Army Food Pantry — 9492 Emerald St, Boise, 208-344-4425, boise.salvationarmy.org/boise2/cure-hunger/
The Idaho Foodbank — 3630 E. Commercial St., Meridian, 208-336-9643, idahofoodbank.org/.